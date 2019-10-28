The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka is looking to raise $10 million through its '100 Reasons Y' capital campaign.

The organization launched the fundrasing campaign to break ground on a community hub that would serve the people of Barrie and surrounding areas.

The County of Simcoe pitched in $2.5 million in funding. Additional funding for the new facility will be generated through the redevelopment and sale of the Y's Grove Street property, government funding and the capital campaign.

The new building will be built at Dunlop Street West and Bradford Street and will host programs, child care, meeting spaces, public café and more.

Youth Haven will also call the new hub home. The fitness facility will allow for 20 transition beds for at-risk youth.

The YMCA will join forces with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's cardiovascular and cancer programs to provide rehabilitation programs outside of the hospital.

More than 5,000 people use the Y annually, and organizers hope the new facility will increase that number to more than 16,000.

Officials don't expect to have shovels in the ground until next fall with an estimated completion date for 2022.