The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka announced plans for a new downtown facility in Barrie.

The organization secured a space on the former Barrie Central Collegiate Institute and Prince of Wales properties on Dunlop Street.

The new facility will be designed as a ‘hub’ that will house traditional YMCA programs along with programs by various partners such as Youth Haven and the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

“We have listened to our community stakeholders, and we are confident that this is the Y that Barrie needs today and for generations to come. We are building a ‘hub’ in our downtown core – a true centre of community,” said Andrew Lorriman, YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka Board Chair.

YMCA officials believe the location of the new facility will generate neighbourhood growth.

“By being in such a prominent location in our downtown, the Y will be a gathering place for our community. Being in this location is where the Y's impact is going to be particularly well felt,” said Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

Officials say the existing building on Grove Street in the city’s East-end will remain open for up to four years to allow the organization to relocate without interrupting business.