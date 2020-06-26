BARRIE, ONT. -- Get ready to unload all those items you've been storing away because the city of Barrie is lifting the yard sales ban.

There is a limit of 10 people allowed at any one time at gatherings, but the health unit has given the green light effective immediately.

Safety guidelines have been issued for anyone buying or selling items:

Don't go to, or host, a yard sale if you are unwell

Avoid close contact with anyone outside your household, staying two-metres away from others

Wear a face covering that fits properly

Avoid meeting in person if possible - leave items for pickup on the driveway, etc.

Use e-transfers instead of cash where possible

Don't try on clothing, limit touching items

The health unit warns shoppers that the virus can live on surfaces for several days, depending on certain conditions, like temperature, type of surface and humidity.

After buying something, the health unit says to clean and disinfect it.

Anything that can't be cleaned, such as books, paper, etc., should be stored in a dedicated area for at least 72 hours.

And always wash your hands.