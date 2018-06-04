

CTV Barrie





Days after admitting defeat, Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne was in Central Ontario trying to drum up support for two local candidates.

Wynne was in Newmarket on Monday afternoon hoping to give a boost to her cabinet minister and candidate Chris Ballard.

"Chris Ballard is absolutely the right person to represent this community, to continue to represent it at Queen's Park," Wynne said.

She also touted him as someone who will stand up to the Progressive Conservatives, and fight to protect the Greenbelt.

“I've been so proud to call you my leader, my teacher, and in many ways my mentor,” Ballard said to Wynne.

Ballard is up against Progressive Conservative candidate Christine Elliott, NDP candidate Melissa Williams, and Green Party candidate Michelle Bourdeau.

Libertarian Lori Robbins, None of the Above party candidate Denis Van Decker, Trillium Party member Bob Yaciuk and independent candidate Dorian Baxter are also running in Newmarket-Aurora.

Wynne is pleading with voters to elect at least some Liberals to prevent her party from being annihilated, and to stop a majority government.

"We know as Liberals that people want change, we get that," she says.

Wynne is campaigning in Midland with Simcoe North Liberal candidate Gerry Marshall on Monday evening.