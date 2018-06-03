

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is switching gears today, using the last few days of the election campaign to try to save what Liberal seats she can.

Wynne admitted Saturday that the Liberals won't form government after Thursday's election, but pleaded with voters to at least elect some Liberals.

She is warning about what an NDP or Progressive Conservative majority government would bring, and is pitching votes for the Liberals as a way to keep either of those parties in check.

Standing behind a sign reading simply, "Vote Liberal," instead of her usual sign with her campaign slogan of "Care Over Cuts," Wynne said it's important to return as many Liberals as possible to the legislature to avoid having a majority government.

The Liberals under Wynne won a majority in 2014.

Wynne began her day today in Richmond Hill, where she is trying to help Liberal Reza Moridi get re-elected, and will also campaign in Scarborough North, Toronto-St. Paul's, and her own riding of Don Valley West.