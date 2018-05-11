

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne went on the offensive during a campaign stop in Barrie, attacking the Progressive Conservatives’ promise to cut taxes for the middle class.

Wynne rallied around supporters at the campaign office of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte candidate Jeff Kerk on Thursday night. The Liberal love-in brought out dozens of people, who wanted to hear Wynne speak on day two of the election campaign.

“We know this election is going to come down to a very clear choice between care and cuts,” she told the crowd.

Wynne bragged about her government’s track record of investing in education and infrastructure. But she also went after Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, calling his planned tax cut for the middle class a “Trojan horse.”

“I call it that because at first glance it looks like a tax cut for the middle class, but when you look at it closely, what it is, is a big tax cut for the very richest in our society.”

Ford's plan, which he announced on Thursday, would cut the tax rate for those who earn between $42,960 to $85,923 per year by 20 per cent, and would save taxpayers as much as $786 per person annually.

The tax cut would take effect in the third year of a Tory government’s term.

“Claiming with slogans he can do whatever people want anywhere in the province. He’s saying he can take six to 10 billion dollars out of services delivered to people in the province, out of education and healthcare and everyone will be alright,” Wynne said.

The Liberal leader’s visit was also meant to drum up support for political newcomer Kerk, and Barrie incumbent Ann Hoggarth.

Hoggarth won the Barrie riding for the Liberals during the 2014 election, before the city was split into two voting territories. She will now represent the party in the newly formed riding of Barrie-Innisfil.

“What I would ask people is to be very clear about asking their candidates what they stand for, and how they’re going to do the things,” Wynne said.

The Ontario election takes place on June 7.