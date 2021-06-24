BARRIE, ONT. -- In Midland, Ont., the Wye Marsh is reopening as COVID-19 restrictions begin to loosen across the province.

Visitors can now explore the boardwalk into the Marsh or check out Swan Landing to take in the area's wildlife.

The Marsh is a provincially significant wetland first established in 1978.

Kim Hacker, the senior customer service coordinator for the Marsh, says they are thrilled to be welcoming back kids and kids at heart.

According to Hacker, almost everything is open except for the display hall, which is expected to reopen under stage 2.

Wye Marsh is open daily from 9 p.m. - 4: 30 p.m.