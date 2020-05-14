BARRIE -- Tom Leonard celebrated his 100th birthday from the balcony of his condo in Barrie as a parade of well-wishers serenaded him.

Leonard grabbed his phone to snap a few photos of the dozens of people who crowded around below with signs and cards to wish him a happy birthday, while physically distancing from one another.

The pandemic put an end to any form of a real party for the new centenarian, but this display put a smile on his face.

The Second World War veteran says he has seen a lot over the last century but admits he's never seen anything quite like this.

"I was surprised," he admits. "I thought they were going to do something. I didn't realize it would be so elaborate and very nice."

Even still, he's hopeful for a proper birthday celebration later in the year.

"It's annoying and frustrating to save it all up. In September, we'll make up for it," he chuckles.

Ron Stevens lives in the building and says he was shocked to find out his neighbour was turning 100. "I had no idea he was even close to 90, let alone 100!"

After the war, Tom became an electrician but says the church and his friends have always been his priority, which definitely showed in the crowds today.