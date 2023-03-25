Wrong-way driver on Highway 11 charged in Bracebridge, Ont.

A man in Bracebridge, Ont. faces impaired and dangerous driving charges after reports of a wrong-way driver on Highway 11 Friday night.

Police received numerous calls about a pickup truck driving the wrong way on Highway 11, near Stephenson Road 1, at around 7:30 p.m.

In all reports, police say the vehicle nearly caused multiple head-on collisions, including one with police.

A 52-year-old man from Orillia, Ont. faces numerous charges, including two counts of operation while impaired, Dangerous operation, and failure to stop for police.

Bracebridge OPP say no one was hurt in the incident.