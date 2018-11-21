Featured
Wrong way driver nabbed by police, allegedly impaired
A 55-year-old man is facing charges after driving the wrong way while allegedly impaired on Highway 11 on Tuesday.
Bracebridge OPP says they received reports of a vehicle travelling south in the northbound lanes just after 7 p.m.
Officers were able to stop his vehicle near Highway 117, still going in the wrong direction.
He was arrested and charged with three offences including impaired driving.