The OPP says a wrong-way driver was involved in a serious crash on Highway 11.

The head-on crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway on Wednesday evening north of Orillia.

Emergency crews are on scene, and police are describing the crash as serious.

As of 7:30 p.m. the northbound lanes of Highway 11 were closed between Menoke Beach Road and Grand Tamarack Crescent.