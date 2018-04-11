Featured
Wrong-way driver involved in serious crash on Highway 11
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 7:32PM EDT
The OPP says a wrong-way driver was involved in a serious crash on Highway 11.
The head-on crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway on Wednesday evening north of Orillia.
Emergency crews are on scene, and police are describing the crash as serious.
As of 7:30 p.m. the northbound lanes of Highway 11 were closed between Menoke Beach Road and Grand Tamarack Crescent.