BARRIE -- A 53-year-old man faces charges for allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road overnight.

Police say someone called in a complaint about a wrong-way driver on Highway 115 near Porter Road just after midnight on Monday.

Provincial police located and stopped the vehicle.

Officers say they arrested the driver after determining he was intoxicated.

The accused, from Oshawa, will have to answer to the charges in a Peterborough courtroom in March.