A London man is facing several charges after allegedly driving the wrong way down Highway 11 and smashing into three police cruisers before being apprehended on Sunday.

Provincial Police say the 35-year-old man was spotted travelling south in the northbound lanes of the highway just after 3 a.m. through Severn Township near Bayou Road.

Police say their first attempt to stop the wrong way driver was unsuccessful. The SUV was finally stopped a short time later on Laclie Street near Sundial Drive, but not before the man allegedly intentionally struck three cruisers.

No one was injured.

The accused faces a series of charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while ability impaired and failure to stop for police.