Barrie

    • Would-be thief flees the scene of the crime when owner returns home

    ATV (file) ATV (file)

    An attempted ATV theft in Meaford has police seeking the public's help in locating the would-be thief.

    Provincial police say they received a call at 11:50 a.m Tuesday from the owner of an ATV, who had returned to his home on Grey Road 11 to find a man attempting to steal his all-terrain vehicle.

    When confronted, the man fled the scene northbound on Highway 26.

    The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-ten inches, with brown hair and a beard, wearing a long-sleeved shirt and a black baseball cap and has a tattoo on his cheek.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

    To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News