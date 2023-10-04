Would-be thief flees the scene of the crime when owner returns home

An attempted ATV theft in Meaford has police seeking the public's help in locating the would-be thief.

Provincial police say they received a call at 11:50 a.m Tuesday from the owner of an ATV, who had returned to his home on Grey Road 11 to find a man attempting to steal his all-terrain vehicle.

When confronted, the man fled the scene northbound on Highway 26.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-ten inches, with brown hair and a beard, wearing a long-sleeved shirt and a black baseball cap and has a tattoo on his cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.