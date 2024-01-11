Worsening food security in Canada has local health officer worried

In Simcoe Muskoka, one in five households is experiencing food insecurity, meaning they don't have enough money for adequate and secure access to food.

In a press release penned by Dr. Lisa Simon, an associate medical officer of health at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Simon says many individuals and families in our community, as they are forced to cut their food budget in order to afford other essentials like housing, utilities, transportation, clothing, medical expenses and childcare.

"The experience of living with household food insecurity can range from being concerned about running out of food before there is money to buy more, to an inability to afford a nutritious diet, to going hungry, missing meals and in extreme cases, not eating for whole days because of a lack of food and money for food," Simon said.

Additionally, Simon says household food insecurity is linked to a range of health problems. People living with food insecurity are at greater risk of experiencing mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety, as well as a number of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.

They are also at greater risk of poor oral health, infections, and physical injuries. These health effects can be long lasting, particularly among children as they are most vulnerable. In turn, household food insecurity also takes a serious toll on healthcare resources and spending, she said.

In 2023, Statistics Canada released data showing that household food insecurity in Canada and Ontario increased significantly over the past few years, during a period of unprecedented inflation. Household food insecurity is now at the highest rate in Canada in 17 years of monitoring.

Reliance on food banks and charitable donations has grown rapidly in the past few years as more people than before have needed these services and current clients have needed them more often.

Simon says there is a strong body of evidence from Canadian provinces and other countries showing that food insecurity can be reduced through public policies that improve the incomes of low-income households.

"To meaningfully address the serious problem of household food insecurity, solution-based action is required by all levels of government in support of policies and programs that focus on poverty, income and employment," she said.

The health unit participates in local food insecurity and poverty reduction strategies that are active in our communities. The health unit also works with municipalities and community partners to support actions to reduce household food insecurity through effective income and policy solutions.

For more details about the issue of household food insecurity and how it can be addressed, visit the health unit’s website or call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.