World's Strongest Man at Open Air Dunlop

Can the world's strongest man pull a craft brewery delivery truck?

That question will be answered at Open Air Dunlop on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Flying Monkeys brewery truck will be pulled by Barrie's World's Strongest Man title holder Mitchell Hooper.

"I'm happy to be part of a thriving sport community in Barrie and privileged to be the first Canadian to bring a world title home," said Mitchell Hoper.

"Being a part of the community and inspiring people to live healthier in body and in mind is my ultimate goal. Hopefully someone watches me pull the truck and says to themselves, 'maybe I could do that too.'"

In addition to feats of strength, muscle cars and vintage classic cars will be on display all day Saturday.

"We're excited to partner with the BIA and other stakeholders to bring back to Barrie our annual Classic car show," said Brandon Valley, president of the Barrie Thunder Classics

"Classics in the Park has a long history in Barrie and was a yearly destination for participants and spectators from across Canada and the US.

"We're thrilled to have it return and added to Open Air Dunlop. It promises to be a full day of activities for participants and spectators! From cool classics, special interest vehicles, and one-off builds, it is something for all enthusiasts. It's sure to be an amazing day for those visiting the city."

And the evening's performance promises to offer a nostalgic musical memory of the Tragically Hip.

Celebrating the Canadian band's 40th anniversary, tribute band From the Hip will honour the legendary Canadian rock stars.

EVENT DAY SCHEDULE

Transforming Dunlop Street into a pedestrian-only streetscape, enjoy the excitement of: