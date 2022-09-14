Worksite fatality under investigation in Caledon, Ont.

Provincial police officers and the Ministry of Labour are investigating a worksite fatality in Caledon.

According to Caledon OPP, officers received a report early Wednesday afternoon that a man was unresponsive on a residential property on Castlederg Side Road after being hit with a heavy piece of equipment.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not released the victim's identity to allow next of kin to be notified.

The Federal Department of Labour, Office of the Chief Coroner and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit are also assisting in the investigation.