Workplace injury results in $90,000 fine for Orillia foundry

An Orillia foundry was fined $90,000 for a workplace accident resulting in a serious employee injury.

In Oct. 2021, a worker was operating a Sieving Classifier, a machine used to refine a powdered substance called TXAX, an asbestos alternative used as a friction material in brake and clutch components of machines and automobiles.

While operating the machine, the worker noticed it was blocked, as the collection bucket below the rotary valve was not filling with the material.

The worker attempted to manually clear the blockage at the bottom of the machine, which housed an exposed moving part not equipped with a guard.

As a result, the worker was seriously injured by the machine’s moving parts.

Following a guilty plea in the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Jan. 19, Kubota Materials Canada was fined $90,000 by Justice of the Peace Ann Forfar.

Forfar found that Kubota Materials Canada failed as an employer to ensure that the machine was equipped with and guarded by a guard or other device that prevented access to the exposed moving parts.

As a result, the employer endangered the worker's safety, thereby violating section 24 of the Regulation for Industrial Establishments of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The court imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.