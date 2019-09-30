Featured
Working smoke alarms alert family to escape house fire
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 1:47PM EDT
A Barrie family escaped their home when smoke alarms began to sound in the overnight hours on Sunday.
Neighbours say flames could be seen shooting out the second storey windows of the home on Garden Drive around 1:30 a.m.
Fire investigators say they aren't able to determine the exact cause of the blaze because of too many possible sources near the ignition site.
The damage is estimated at $300,000.