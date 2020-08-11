BARRIE, ONT. -- Three people are displaced after a house fire in Barrie.

Flames broke out in a basement bedroom at a home on Hickling Trail in the city’s northeast end around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. Two people were asleep at the time of the fire.

Barrie Fire and Emergency Services Fire Prevention Officer David Lalonde said it could have been a different story, if not for working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors placed throughout the home.

“One person downstairs made his way upstairs to wake up the other person, and they got out safely. So, this is a good save here,” said Lalonde.

The home has heavy smoke damage.

“It was a contents fire downstairs, so the drywall prevented the building from sustaining any substantial structural damage. Windows were broken as well from the fire crews to ventilate,” Lalonde added.

The fire is not considered suspicious. The damage is estimated at $100,000.