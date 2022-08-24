Worker falls 30 feet into trench at controversial construction site in Barrie

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after authorities say a worker at a construction site in Barrie was injured after falling into a trench Tuesday evening.

Barrie's Deputy Fire Chief Ed Davis said the worker, a man in his 30s, was standing on an addition to the building when it crumbled beneath him, dropping him 30 feet below.

"Some of the cement work collapsed, and he fell into a trench. He was trapped," Davis said.

Davis said fire crews used a series of ropes and pulleys to climb down and lower a basket into place to pull the man from the hole.

He was retrieved and taken to a nearby hospital.

Air ambulance was initially summoned but later called off.

Construction of the new Shoreview apartments at Johnson and Blake streets hasn't been without controversy.

The 11-storey proposed apartment building with 215 units was initially denied by city council after a 400-person signature petition from east-end Barrie ratepayers denounced the structure.

After provincial intervention, the city approved the new apartment building two years later, and after a two-year COVID-19 delay, it is expected to be completed in early 2024.