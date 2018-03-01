

Work will soon begin on a new $20-million healthcare centre in Innisfil.

Officials were on hand as ceremonial shovels were put into the ground for the Rizzardo Health and Wellness Centre on Thursday.

This new centre will have 445,000 square feet of medical space. It will not only offer a walk-in clinic, but also diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, physiotherapy and counselling for mental health and addiction.

“There's a family health team that will be in the building and so there will be five family physicians,” Jason Reymar, CAO for Innisfil.

Mayor Gord Wauchope says the services are needed, but the location, just west of Alcona, is key.

“This is really needed. It's been needed for years. You know with the population growth that’s been going on, this is tremendous,” he says.

Two million dollars is coming from the Rizzardo family alone. Fundraising will be a big part of paying it off.

Local family doctors say this is also a big deal in the fight to attract more physicians.

Work will officially start in the coming weeks.