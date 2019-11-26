Featured
Work truck found to be severely unfit for driving pulled from the roads
South Simcoe Police say this commercial motor vehicle failed a roadside inspection with 3 of 4 brakes completely worn down (L) on Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 (South Simcoe Police/Twitter)
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 1:21PM EST
A commercial motor vehicle was pulled off the highway during a traffic stop after police found it to be completely unfit for the road.
Officers inspected the work truck in Bradford on Highway 88 near Highway 400 on Monday morning.
South Simcoe Police said three of the four brakes were "severely worn down" and "the emergency brake didn't work at all and broke on application."
The license plate had also been removed, police say.
The driver and company were charged with several infractions.