A commercial motor vehicle was pulled off the highway during a traffic stop after police found it to be completely unfit for the road.

Officers inspected the work truck in Bradford on Highway 88 near Highway 400 on Monday morning.

South Simcoe Police said three of the four brakes were "severely worn down" and "the emergency brake didn't work at all and broke on application."

Commercial Motor Vehicle stop in #Bradford. Three of 4 brakes look like this one in the photo. The emergency brake didn't work at all and broke on application! Plate removed and driver and company charged. #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/YFOD3NbEUy — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) November 25, 2019

The license plate had also been removed, police say.

The driver and company were charged with several infractions.