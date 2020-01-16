BARRIE -- The work-to-rule launched by teachers across the region is hitting local businesses in their bottom lines with many field trips on the cancellation list.

Several school trips and extracurricular programs are being scaled back or cancelled for students as the teachers' union and the province try to hammer out a deal.

Jonathan Palmer, with Snow Valley Resort, says they usually see about 1,000 students on a busy school day. "We're seeing that cut more in half, probably a third right now."

It's a similar situation at the Nottawasaga Conservation Authority. "We haven't had students since last Friday." Naomi Saunders says the Nottawasaga Conservation Authority is a popular field trip destination, bringing in 14,000 students each year on average. The work-to-rule has forced eight staff members to stay home until things pick back up.

Both the ski hill and conservation authority hope parents bring students their way when the Catholic elementary schools close on Tuesday for the teacher walkout.

The City of Barrie is offering an indoor day camp for children with nowhere to go on Tuesday. It runs from 8:30 to 4:30 at the Holly Community Recreational Centre.

To register for a spot, click here.