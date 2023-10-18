Work on Bryne Drive extension in Barrie's south end 'progressing well'

Construction on a road extension aimed at relieving congestion in the south end of Barrie is "progressing well," according to the City.

On Wednesday, the City of Barrie stated the creek crossing was complete at the Bryne Drive South extension, and the contractor is working on underground infrastructure.

The project will connect Caplan Avenue to Harvie Road as an alternate route to Mapleview Drive or Essa Road, and improve traffic flow through the area.

Motorists travelling along the existing Bryne Drive north of Caplan Avenue may be limited to one lane for the construction, but access to the businesses and the east sidewalk remains open.

The extension plans include a five-lane roadway with off-road bike lanes and sidewalks, a new water main, sanitary sewer, and stormwater management ponds.

The Bryne Drive project is split into a north and south segment, with the north extension (Harvie Road to Essa Road) expected to start in 2026, which will connect Bryne Drive entirely.

The City has said it anticipates the completion of the project by the end of 2027.