A local woman is sharing her love of poetry with others by providing writers a platform to showcase their work.



Molly Farquharson, owner of Hibernation Arts hosted the first of the Wordsmith Series on Sunday in Orillia.



She hopes the series gives both famous and aspiring poets a means to be appreciated and interactive with the people in attendance.



“Poets like to be heard,” says Farquharson. “It’s nice to provide an opportunity and a location for them to be heard.”



Today’s event featured Bruce Meyer, Dave Armishaw, and Jaina Kelly.



The next Wordsmith series is set for Sunday, February 24.