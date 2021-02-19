BARRIE, ONT. -- The ashes from a wood stove caused a house fire in Muskoka Lakes in the early morning hours on Friday, officials say.

Officials say working smoke alarms woke the occupants, who called 911.

Firefighters arrived at the Brackenrig Road home to find the blaze attacking the rear exterior wall and deck.

The homeowners were able to get back into the home a few hours later.

No one was injured. The damage is estimated at around $30,000.