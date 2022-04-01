Women's hockey tournament honours former Wasaga Beach Mayor

A women's hockey tournament will be running this weekend in honour of a former Wasaga Beach Mayor.

The Cal Patterson Memorial Hockey Tournament will be running Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, at the Central Park Arena in Collingwood.

The puck will drop at 5 p.m. Friday.

Twelve teams will take to the ice to raise funds for charity and in honour of former Wasaga Beach Mayor Cal Patterson.

The tournament was organized by the Living Wish Foundation, an organization that grants final wishes to adults in palliative care.

Patterson, who died in August 2021, was the Mayor of Wasaga Beach from 2003 to 2014 and was a founding board member of Living Wish.

Before Patterson passed away, he was trying to bring a charity-type hockey tournament to the Town of Wasaga Beach.

After his passing, the tournament was created in honour of his legacy.

The goal is to eventually host the Cal Patterson Memorial Hockey Tournament in Wasaga Beach when the twin pad arena complex is finished.

All of the money raised from this tournament will go towards the Living Wish Foundation. More information about donating to the foundation can be found here.