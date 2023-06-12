Women honoured for 60+ years dedicated to volunteering with Women's Institution

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

  • Tenants are using lease transfers 'incorrectly,' says Que. housing minister

    Quebec Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau says tenants have been misusing lease transfers to keep rental rates low. Duranceau was questioned by reporters Monday over proposed changes to Quebec housing law. If passed, Bill 31 would give landlords more powers to stop their tenants from transferring their lease – a long-used mechanism to avoid a rental increase during a changeover.

  • Ville-Marie underpass encampment eviction set for June 16, another delay requested

    Jacco Stuben has lived under the Ville Marie expressway for more than a decade. On Monday, he got a letter to say that his taxes were done – it’s one step among many others to find him long-term housing with the help of local shelter Resilience Montreal. But while the letters mark a step towards a new life for Stuben, a recent court decision to evict some fifteen campers on June 16 could make for a larger step back.

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver