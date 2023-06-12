Women honoured for 60+ years dedicated to volunteering with Women's Institution

Five women were recognized for their over six decades of dedication to volunteering with the Bond Head Women's Institute on Monday.

Grace Elliott has been volunteering with the institute for the past 65 years; for 25 of those, she was president.

"I was a shy person, but then when they ask you to do something, they said, 'Well, do you want to do this, like be president?' and I did, and I took it on. You do everything without realizing it, and you're doing it, and you're helping with other people. I've always enjoyed helping other people," Elliott said.

Leila Lloyd's connection to the institute dates back 63 years. She said she started volunteering with the institute after her mother joined at a young age.

"She always said that it was through women's institute courses that she took that she learned to cook, she learned to bake, she learned to sew. I think that you become a better person as you volunteer and you give," Lloyd said.

Officials with the Women's Institute said honouring these women was the least they could do for all their years of service.

"When we realized the incredible amount of time that they have invested in the community, we wanted to celebrate them and honour them and just say thank you for all that you've done over the years," said Liz Moore, president of the Bond Head Women's Institute.

The historic organization came about 126 years ago to empower and educate rural women, offering a sense of community and opportunities.

All five women are still active members of the Bond Head Women's Institute and plan to continue volunteering for years to come.