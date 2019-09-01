An elderly woman is claiming she was a victim of one of two robberies that occurred within 24 hours in Downtown Barrie late last month.

Seventy-year-old Maureen Slaney says on August 28, she and her husband were at the TD Bank on Owen Street. That’s where she says she withdrew $2000 in cash for rent, food and bills.

“We were walking down Collier Street and my purse was on my shoulder, and someone came from behind and then I seen the bike,” said Slaney said, “they took the money and gone.”

Slaney and her husband, who suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease, live off their old age security and pension money. This money won’t come again until next month; leaving them wondering how they’ll will pay for September’s bills.

“We have no food whatsoever. We've had to go to the Salvation Army the last couple of days.”

Slaney says she reported the theft to Barrie Police.

Police won’t comment on her specific case, but did confirm that they are searching for a suspect believed to be behind two purse thefts in the downtown area.

In a release, police say the first incident occurred on August 28 around 3:00 p.m. when a woman had her purse snatched while walking on Collier Street after visiting a bank.

They say the second incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. the next morning after a woman witnessed a man on a bike smash a car window and take a purse before riding away.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build, brown hair, and was wearing a grey hoodie while riding a purple bike.

While police continue to investigate, Slaney says she’s hoping for a miracle with her rent due on the first.

“It’s draining us,” said Slaney, “we’re drained.”