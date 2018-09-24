

CTV Barrie





Green Haven Women’s Shelter in Orillia is asking for the public’s support with an online vote.

The shelter roughly helps 140 women and children each year and has been fundraising and working towards opening a larger facility.

They are finalists in the Aviva Community Fund which is awarded to organizations looking to make a positive impact in their community.

The $10,000 prize would help to build an interactive play-zone for the children who stay in the new shelter.

In a recent statement Ligaya Byrch, Chair of the Capital Fundraising Committee said, “The Play Zone will provide women and their children a sense of normalcy during a time when their lives have been turned upside down. The interactive Play Zone will peak the interests of the children’s five senses and be a source of enjoyment."

The online voting begins at noon on Tuesday.

To find out more information click here.