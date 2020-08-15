BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say the woman at the wheel that crashed into a rock face in Georgian Bay Township Friday was drunk.

Emergency responders were called to Muskoka Road 34 near John Buchler Rd just after 12 p.m. after a car crashed into a rock cut and caught fire.

Police say the driver and a passenger ran away from the scene, leaving two other passengers with the burning sedan. The K-9 unit and people the OPP describe as “community-minded citizens” helped to track the fugitives down.

All three passengers were treated in hospital and released.

A 25-year-old Orillia woman faces charges including impaired driving, driving causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.