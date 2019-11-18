Police are looking to the public to help identify a woman wanted after an alleged assault and theft at a Circle K store in Barrie.

Police say it happened at the 151 Bayfield Street location at 1:19 p.m. on Friday, November 15.

According to police, the woman threw hot coffee at an employee's face and fled on foot, heading towards the downtown area. Police say she was also in the store the day before when she left without paying for a coffee.

The woman is believed to be in her thirties and is described to be approximately 5'6" with a medium build and dark hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a maroon jacket, winter boots and was carrying a green reusable shopping bag and a purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.