BARRIE, ONT. -- A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from a Barrie overpass onto Highway 400 Thursday evening.

Provincial police say she was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre. They say she is reportedly in stable condition.

The woman fell from the Anne Street bridge prompting the closure of the northbound lanes at Dunlop Street.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says there was a separate incident on the highway that also caused traffic chaos.

The southbound lanes of the 400 were closed just past Anne Street at Bayfield Street for a rollover.

According to Schmidt, people were trapped in their vehicles. Paramedics tell CTV News no one was treated for any injuries.

It's not clear if the two incidents are connected.

A few hours later, all lanes of the highway reopened.