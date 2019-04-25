

CTV Barrie





A 30-year-old woman was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after police say she was hit along Highway 11 early Thursday morning.

According to Bracebridge OPP, the woman was walking along a southbound section of the highway near Sparrow Lake Road D in Gravenhurst before 5 a.m. when she was allegedly struck by a vehicle.

Police say the driver failed to remain at the scene.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses to the crash or anyone who might be able to identify the vehicle.