Woman suffers life-altering injuries in motorcycle crash in Essa Township
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 4:55PM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 26, 2020 6:20PM EDT
OPP investigating a motorcycle crash on County Road 10 between the 20th Sideroad and Murphy Road in Angus, Ont., on Fri., June 26, 2020. (CTV News Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A woman was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with life-altering injuries after a motorcycle accident in Essa Township.
Police said the female rider crashed on County Road 10 between the 20th Sideroad and Murphy Road on Friday just before 3 p.m. in Angus.
The area has been closed for the investigation.
The cause of the crash has not been determined.