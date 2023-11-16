A 72-year-old woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Wasaga Beach.

Provincial police say the woman was hit while crossing 39th Street South at Mosley Street with her dog on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the dog was uninjured.

The area was closed for the investigation.

There is no word on any charges at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

Police say the senior suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam or surveillance video to come forward and contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.