Woman struck and killed in driveway by pickup truck

Police are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a senior standing in her driveway in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

York Regional Police Collision Investigation Unit says a vehicle travelling in the area of Davis Drive and Highway 48 Wednesday afternoon shortly before 3:30 left the road and struck a 76-year-old woman at her home.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the 66-year-old driver from Uxbridge remained at the scene and suffered minor injuries.

He was driving a blue GMC Sierra.

There is no word on any charges.

Investigators ask anyone with information, dash cam or surveillance footage of the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.