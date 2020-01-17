BARRIE -- One woman is dead and another in hospital after being struck by a tractor overnight in the south end of Barrie.



At approximately 12:30 a.m., police say a tractor with a snowplow blade on the front was travelling west on Mapleview, turning left onto Veterans when the women were struck.



One 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and Simcoe County Paramedics transported another 26-year-old woman to a local hospital. She remains in hospital, and her condition is not known at this time.



Conditions were clear, but cold at the time of the crash.



According to Communication Coordinator Jennett Mays of Barrie Police, the 22-year-old woman operating the tractor stopped and remained on scene after the incident. Police say the tractor is privately operated.

The family has been notified, but police are not releasing the identity of the woman killed at this time.



The road was closed for more than six hours while members of the Barrie Police Traffic Unit worked to piece together what happened. The road has since reopened.



Anyone with information, surveillance or dashcam footage is being asked to contact Barrie police.