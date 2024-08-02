Woman strikes hydro pole, damages 2 vehicles in Clearview: OPP

Police laid charges against an impaired driver after she struck a hydro pole, damaging two other vehicles in Clearview Township.

On Thursday just before midnight, Huronia West OPP received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Centre Line Road just north of Warrington Road.

Police say they discovered a vehicle in the northbound ditch after colliding with a hydro pole and then a tree.

According to officials, the hydro pole was down across the street, causing two other vehicles to strike the pole shortly after.

Officers spoke with the driver and began an impaired driving investigation.

The accused woman was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 53-year-old Collingwood resident has been charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The accused's driver's license was suspended and her vehicle was impounded.

The woman is scheduled to appear before the courts at a later date.