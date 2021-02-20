BARRIE, ONT. -- A 38-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after being stabbed early Saturday morning in Barrie.

Police say they were called to Milligan's Pond at 1:30 a.m. and located the injured woman with non-life-threatening inquires. The K-9 unit was sent in to search for a suspect.

Investigators say a 24-year-old man was located on Collier Street and taken into custody.

He faces charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon and is being held for a bail hearing.