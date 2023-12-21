Woman spreads holiday cheer with 'bags of joy' for over 2,000 individuals

As the spirit of Christmas lingers in the air, Linda Pearce has transformed her Severn, Ont. home into a haven of generosity that could be mistaken for Santa's workshop.

"It brings me joy, and I love doing it," said 70-year-old Pearce, surrounded by gift bags that line her floors and tables.

For 23 years, Pearce's desire to help others has grown, with over 2,000 individuals now benefiting from her commitment to spreading joy during the holidays with 'Linda's Gifting Project.'

"It started out very small, and then I just added more and more," Pearce said.

With help from her husband, they diligently fill bags with individual items, having used their life savings to give back and check off thousands of Christmas lists.

"To me, somebody has to look out for the children, and I have always had a penchant for wanting to help children," Pearce emphasizes.

Fulfilling the Christmas wishes of hundreds is no small feat, and Pearce starts early, planning a year ahead to ensure the right gifts reach those who need them.

From deliveries to handmade presents, volunteers play a crucial role in the process, helping fill the gaps to ensure no bag is left unfilled during the holidays.

While the success of Linda's Gifting Project is fuelled by the smiles of others who open the bags each year, she said her only Christmas wish is to keep filling what she calls the "bags of joy" for years to come.