Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run in Barrie

Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Barrie that sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the woman was riding a bike around 6:40 Wednesday morning in the intersection of Leacock Drive and Edgehill Drive when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police say the 45-year-old woman's injuries are non-life-threatening.

The involved vehicle is believed to be a dark-coloured SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi, last seen travelling north on Leacock Drive.

Police say it likely has damage to the front passenger sideview mirror and fender.

They encourage anyone with information, including security video, such as doorbell footage, to contact them at 705-725-7025 ext. 2712 or by email.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online to submit an anonymous tip.