BARRIE, ONT. -- A 30-year-old woman has been airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Highway 93 in Oro-Medonte.

According to the OPP, the collision involved a vehicle and trailer between Highway 400 and Horseshoe Valley Road around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Provincial police said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries. Two children were taken to the hospital in Barrie by paramedics as a precaution.

Police are working to piece together what caused the collision.

As of 11 this evening, officers reopened Penetanguishene Road following their investigation.