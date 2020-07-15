Advertisement
Woman seriously injured in collision on Highway 93
Emergency crews attend a two-vehicle crash along Highway 93 between Highway 400 and Horseshoe Valley Road in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Wed., July 15, 2020. (CTV Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 30-year-old woman has been airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Highway 93 in Oro-Medonte.
According to the OPP, the collision involved a vehicle and trailer between Highway 400 and Horseshoe Valley Road around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Provincial police said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries. Two children were taken to the hospital in Barrie by paramedics as a precaution.
Police are working to piece together what caused the collision.
As of 11 this evening, officers reopened Penetanguishene Road following their investigation.