Woman seriously injured in Bala crash during wicked winter storm

Fire crews attend the scene of a collision on Muskoka Road 38 in Bala, Ont., on Sun., Jan. 9, 2022 (Muskoka Lakes Fire Department/Twitter) Fire crews attend the scene of a collision on Muskoka Road 38 in Bala, Ont., on Sun., Jan. 9, 2022 (Muskoka Lakes Fire Department/Twitter)

Barrie Top Stories