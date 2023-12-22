BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman's death at Collingwood residence under investigation

    The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) attends a scene. (CTV NEWS/FILE IMAGE) The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) attends a scene. (CTV NEWS/FILE IMAGE)

    An investigation into the death of a Collingwood woman early Friday morning is underway.

    According to the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), officers were called to attend a home in the area of Mariner's Way and Johnston Park Avenue shortly after midnight.

    The agency says when officers arrived, they saw a woman through a window harming herself.

    The officers rushed into the home and attempted life-saving measures, but the SIU says the 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The OPP notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate.

    The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates any incident involving police where death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm has occurred.

    Details surrounding how the woman died have not been released.

    Investigators urge anyone with information on this case, including video or photos, to contact them at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

