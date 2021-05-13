BARRIE, ONT. -- A woman has died after emergency crews rescued her from Loon Lake in Haliburton Highlands.

OPP, fire and EMS responded to Loon Lake Wednesday afternoon for reports of a person in the water who appeared to be in distress.

A 63-year-old woman was pulled from the lake with no vital signs.

She was rushed to the hospital, where despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead.

OPP continues to investigate but says the woman's death is not suspicious.