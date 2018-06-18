

CTV Barrie





A woman is in critical condition after falling down a rocky waterfall at Arrowhead Provincial Park in Huntsville.

The OPP say the 26-year-old St. Catharines woman slipped down Stubbs Falls and became pinned under a rock on Sunday.

Emergency crews found her submerged in the fast running water and pulled her out.

Huntsville OPP says she was taken to an Orillia hospital in critical condition.