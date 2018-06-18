Featured
Woman rescued after falling down waterfall at Arrowhead Provincial Park
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
A woman is in critical condition after falling down a rocky waterfall at Arrowhead Provincial Park in Huntsville.
The OPP say the 26-year-old St. Catharines woman slipped down Stubbs Falls and became pinned under a rock on Sunday.
Emergency crews found her submerged in the fast running water and pulled her out.
Huntsville OPP says she was taken to an Orillia hospital in critical condition.