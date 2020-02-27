A woman has been rushed to RVH after she was involved in a T-bone collision with a pick-up truck on highway 90 in Springwater Township just before 9-o'clock this evening.

The 29-year old woman needed to be extricated from her car and Simcoe County paramedics say she's was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

According to paramedics, Ornge air-ambulance was initially called to the scene but had to decline the rescue due to unsafe weather conditions.

The male pick-up truck driver was uninjured.

Highway 90 has been closed between County Roads 56 and 40.

OPP say the road was snow covered at the time.