Woman receives life-threatening injuries after Springwater crash
CTV Barrie Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 10:33PM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 27, 2020 10:48PM EST
A woman has been rushed to RVH after she was involved in a T-bone collision with a pick-up truck on highway 90 in Springwater Township just before 9-o'clock this evening.
The 29-year old woman needed to be extricated from her car and Simcoe County paramedics say she's was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
According to paramedics, Ornge air-ambulance was initially called to the scene but had to decline the rescue due to unsafe weather conditions.
The male pick-up truck driver was uninjured.
Highway 90 has been closed between County Roads 56 and 40.
OPP say the road was snow covered at the time.