A woman pinned by an out of control car in an Orillia shopping plaza was taken to hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a woman in her 80s may have hit the accelerator instead of the brake and lost control of the vehicle hitting two women.

One woman was knocked to the ground while the other was pinned under the car.

Orillia Fire lifted the car off the victim who police say suffered minor injuries, along with the other woman hit.

No charges have been laid.

Police are investigating.